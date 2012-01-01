Tiemoue Bakayoko won’t reveal whether Paris Saint-Germain made an offer for him this summer, but claimed that it would be “difficult” to turn them down.

Bakayoko told the Breaking Foot show on SFR Sport that he

“Did they make a bid? I don’t know. But it’s hard not to be interested in a club like PSG.

“I opted for Chelsea, and I don’t regret my decision”.

The French international started 25 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring two goals and making one assist.

His arrival in London has been promising, the former ASM man making tackle after crunching tackle in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

These words really jar with what Bakayoko said earlier this summer, before his €40 million move to Stamford Bridge.

"I can't leave Monaco to go to PSG," he had told Canal Football Club.

"It's impossible, because I've just finished champion ahead of Paris. I can't leave for a club that has finished behind me.”