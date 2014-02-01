Chelsea star: If Neymar worth €222m, I cost €300m
03 September at 13:40Eden Hazard has jokingly claimed that he is worth more than Neymar.
The Brazilian was sold to Paris Saint-Germain when the Ligue 1 side was
Hazard was only briefly linked to a move away this summer, though the likes of Real Madrid are always known to be admirers of his.
Asked how much he thought he would be worth at a press conference, he said that €300 million could be the correct price.
‘I don’t know, maybe €300 million Euro,” he is reported as saying.
Chelsea themselves were very busy in the transfer window, signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta for a total of just over €200 million.
Neymar became the world’s most expensive player, pipping Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who moved to Lancashire last year for a fee around 105 million.
The 26-year-old Hazard is coming off a 9-0 thrashing of Gibraltar, to which he contributed one goal.
