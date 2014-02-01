Eden Hazard has jokingly claimed that he is worth more than Neymar.

The Brazilian was sold to Paris Saint-Germain when the Ligue 1 side was

Hazard was only briefly linked to a move away this summer, though the likes of Real Madrid are always known to be admirers of his.

Asked how much he thought he would be worth at a press conference, he said that

300 million could be the correct price.

‘I don’t know, maybe

300 million Euro,” he is reported as saying.

Chelsea themselves were very busy in the transfer window, signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta for a total of just over

200 million.

Neymar became the world’s most expensive player, pipping Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who moved to Lancashire last year for a fee around 105 million.

The 26-year-old Hazard is coming off a 9-0 thrashing of Gibraltar, to which he contributed one goal.