Italian sports daily Tuttosport writes that Juventus are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder. The 28-year-old Serbian has yet to decide if he will commit himself to a new deal at Stamford Bridge having been ousted from the first-team by Cesc Fabregas on the club’s run-in to the Premier League title.

The Turin based journal states that a new contract is on the table but that Matic has yet to inform the Blues of his intentions. It’s also understood that he is likely to be given a deadline to sign and if he refuses to commit, then he will be transfer listed.

Matic will not be without his suitors should he depart West London; as well as the Italian giants, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer and tried to prize him away from Chelsea last summer.



Having signed for the club in 2014, the Serbian international has made over 140 appearances for the newly crowned Premier League champions.