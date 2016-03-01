Chelsea star in rumoured €90m China move

Chelsea star Diego Costa could leave for China, and for a whopping €90 million, too.



Sun Sport reveal, in fact, that the Spanish-Brazilian striker dined with representatives of a CSL club recently, with the conversation focussing on a possible move to China next season.



Cadena Ser revealed, in fact, that the former Atletico Madrid man had reached an agreement with Tiajin Quanjian, the club that had insisted the most for him.



Run by Fabio Cannavaro and recently signing Axel Witsel, the Super League club is willing to do anything to nab Costa, including paying €90 million for him, and throwing in a €30m-a-year salary.



Costa had irritated Chelsea over the winter period, even arguing with Coach Antonio Conte and making it appear that he was heading to China for good.



The Brazilian native eventually put it all behind him to contribute 19 goals in 32 games for the Blues, rediscovering the winning touch he displayed in his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.

