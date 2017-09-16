Alvaro Morata has explained what happened this summer, when he ended up moving to Chelsea despite being heavily linked to Manchester United, and claims that he is “heavily indebted” to Coach Antonio Conte.

The Spaniard has had an immediate impact at Chelsea, scoring three Premier League goals in four games, a stark contrast from when he wasn’t even starting at Real Madrid.

‘Yes. I had various offers this summer, not only Chelsea and Manchester United but also from different leagues,’ Morata told the

‘It was a good situation for me. The most important and best conversation I had was with Conte, he wanted me to come here. At the start of the summer, I didn’t know that Chelsea were interested in me. I thought they were in for a different player".



This resulted in a

65 million move for the Spaniard, who has quickly fit in at Stamford Bridge, even exchanging barbs with Eden Hazard over his heading ability.

‘Maybe Lukaku or maybe someone else, I don’t know. I didn’t think the option of Chelsea was open," he continued.

‘But I spoke with Conte several times – and not only this summer. I felt in debt to him. He signed me for Juventus but left very quickly to manage Italy. I always wanted to play for him after that. It was only two months with him but it felt like I’d known him forever.



"When I knew he wanted me this summer, I didn’t think twice. I did everything I could to make the move happen."

The 24-year-old was especially grateful to Conte, who had signed him to Juventus back in 2014, only for the Italian to leave to Coach Italy.