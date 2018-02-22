Chelsea star Morata non-committal when asked about Real Madrid vs. Juventus
05 May at 13:00During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata had his say on last month’s controversial UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between his two former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus. Here is what he had to say on the now infamous penalty awarded to Los Blancos by referee Michael Oliver in the final minute of the second leg:
“Was it a penalty? I do not know… I have given it a lot of thought and I do not know what to say because of the love which binds me to both teams. I spoke to Lucas and he told me that there was a foul. I trust him, he’s a friend of mine. Have I talked with Buffon? No. I joked with Vázquez and told him that he let himself fall. He told me it was a penalty.”
Morata has in fact been linked with a potential return to Juve during this summer’s transfer window, with his time at Chelsea said to be coming to an end. Indeed, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are reportedly lining up a bid to sign him on loan with an option to buy.
