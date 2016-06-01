Thibaut Courtois has set alarm bells ringing once again by claiming that his “heart is in Madrid.”

The Belgian international has frequently been linked with a return to the Spanish capital, only this time with the other team, Real Madrid.

​Florentino Perez is known for not appreciating Keylor Navas, and wanting to replace him with someone like Courtois or David De Gea.

The Spanish supremo has been linked to Courtois in recent months, and the situation at Chelsea is rapidly spiralling out of control, with the Blues losing heavily to both Bournemouth and Watford in the last week, leaving Antonio Conte staring into the abyss.

​Speaking to Sport Foot Magazine, Courtois hinted that he could well return to Madrid sooner rather than later:

"My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid, it’s known. My two children live there with their mom. I have my daughter every day on Facetime. She often tells me that I miss her. My son is still too small to communicate like that."

"As a situation, it is not always easy. [And] yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable."