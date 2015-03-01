Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has picked up another award after being named the Football Writers Player of the Year. The 26-year-old has already been voted the PFA Player of the Year by his fellow professionals and now adds another gong after what has been an incredible season for the French star.



Having been the driving force behind Leicester City’s historic Premier League title win last season, Kante has continued his outstanding form for his new employers who are on the verge of regaining the Premier League crown.