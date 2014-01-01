On the eve of the FA Cup Final, Chelsea defender David Luiz has been explaining why he left Paris Saint-Germain to return to Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian international has been one of the club’s star performers this season as they returned to the top of English football by claiming the Premier League title.



Speaking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s showpiece, the 30-year-old explained that; “Two years ago Chelsea won the title. Last season was not a good one but this season we did great, not just because of me, but because of everybody. It was because of the commitment, the desire, the mentality we put on the pitch every day. Every day we are working hard and that’s why we deserve this”.



He continued; “I was winning in Paris. I went to Paris for two years and won all the titles in France. I had a great life, I had great credibility there. I had everything in Paris and then I took a risk to come back to one country that was not that happy with me”.

“They always criticised me here - even with me winning the Champions League, Europa League, playing all the games. That’s why it was a risk - and I love the risk. If you don’t take risks in your life you never feel something new, so I taste something new and I like that”.



“I don’t like to stay with the easy life always - so that’s why I took the risk and today I am happy. At PSG I tried to improve as a person, as a brother, as a son, as a friend. If you don’t learn everybody will pass you by, so I try to improve every day.”



And of anyone thought he’d done it just for the money he explained that; “If you want to know about the money, I cut my salary to come back here. But it’s OK. God has given me a lot so I’m happy with this.”