Chelsea star's deal with Atletico hits snag
31 August at 11:36Diego Costa’s hopes of moving to his former club Atletico Madrid from Chelsea has hit another snag, according to the London Evening Standard.
The two sides have been in talks this last week over a deal that would be worth an initial £43m – but with various perks and add-ons that would bring the total to around £50m.
But they have hit a stumbling block over the Spaniard’s wage demands. La Liga side Atletico have doubts about paying such a high wage for a player who has been out of action for several months and thereby have fitness concerns.
Costa remains in exile following a falling out with Blues boss Antonio Conte, having been told via text message that he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.
The deadline for Spanish clubs is 24 hours later than the British one – shutting at 11pm tomorrow night.
Costa is currently on £150,000 a week at Chelsea but is prepared to take a pay cut to ensure he gets his move back to his former side.
