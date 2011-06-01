Chelsea star Eden Hazard claims that team-mate Michy Batshuayi needs more playing time to get to his best, and that he may need to "find another club to bounce back".



"He must try to play more at Chelsea.

The Belgian star cost Chelsea a pretty penny in the summer on a move from Marseille, and has scored six goals in 134 minutes’ play in all competitions with the Blues, but has remarkably not started a single Premier League game yet.

Diego Costa has had the running of the attack, something that Diables Rouges team-mate Hazard recognized.

"It is not easy, he had a good season in Marseille, a season with being able to play and score."

"But it will serve as an experiment. I get along very well with him, I wish him to rediscover the pleasure of playing, scoring goals as he has been able to do for several years, be it at Standard [Liege] or Marseille. He has this quality: