Chelsea star slams 'disrespectful' Conte
21 August at 13:00Diego Costa has attacked Antonio Conte, claiming that the Chelsea Coach was ‘disrespected him’ by leaving him out of the squad.
The Spanish international scored 20 Premier League goals last season
'Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful,” Costa told MC News.
'I always asked to speak face to face with the Coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.”
Costa has since expressed a desire to move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid particularly interested in his services.
A former star with the Colchoneros, Costa helped the Madrid side make it all the way to the 2014 Champions League final, which they also, spookily, lost to rivals Real.
'If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments,” Costa continued.
'If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.'
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments