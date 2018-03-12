Chelsea star unsure whether he should celebrate against Barca
12 March at 15:15Cesc Fabregas will have no problem facing Lionel Messi and his Barcelona “friends” with Chelsea, but has not decided if he will celebrate a goal at Camp Nou.
The former Blaugrana midfielder will be back in familiar surroundings on Wednesday when the Premier League title holders face the Liga leaders in Champions League competition. A heavyweight last-16 encounter is currently locked at 1-1, with Chelsea heading to Catalunya aware that they will need to score at least once in order to progress.
The Spain international midfielder told Marca: “I like it, the feelings have always been positive ones. “I did it with Arsenal and now with Chelsea, I've felt pretty good on both occasions. It doesn't bother me to play against my previous club or old friends, it motivates me.”
He added on going head-to-head with Argentina superstar Messi: “If I am lucky enough to play, it's true that we are positioned in nearby areas of the pitch, stopping him will be difficult but I will try to do everything possible so that he feels uncomfortable and can't put together a perfect performance.
“I see him as a rival who wants to win, and I want the same thing. We are in different teams and each player wants what is best for their own club. Obviously, you always have respect for each other.”
Go to comments