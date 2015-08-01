Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has admitted that he may to have to leave Stamford Bridge this summer to enhance his chances of appearing at next year’s World Cup finals in Russia. The 22-year-old has been on the periphery of the squad after suffering a serious knee injury last season which kept him sidelined for almost a year.



Despite wanting to commit his long-term future to the Premier League leaders, Zouma is worried that France coach Didier Deschamps will omit him from his radar unless he is playing regularly and for this reason, is looking to make a switch at the end of the season.





Speaking to beIN Sport (via ITV Sport) , Zouma explained that; “My aim is to impose myself at Chelsea. When I came to the club two-and-a-half years ago, I had a desire to continue here. I'm very happy. I've never focused much on the future. I think more to the present, with the squad, which is very good and which is going well. We want to do great things.”

“A loan before the World Cup? Why not. We'll see at the end of the season, but I'm focusing on Chelsea. I'm confident and I know I will play. I've not talked about my future with Antonio Conte.”