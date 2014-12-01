Chelsea star wants to stay amidst Man Utd links

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian has struggled to play regularly so far this season as coach Antonio Conte has chosen other options.



The Daily Express report that former Chelsea coach José Mourinho is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens this coming January whilst reports in France have linked the player with a big money move to the Chinese Super League. Mourinho reportedly sees Willian as the ideal solution seeing as he can play both on the wing as well as in the central support role behind a striker up front.



The player himself however has cooled these talks when he spoke about having made his 200th appearance for the club in the Champions League against Qarabag: "It’s a big honour for me to make 200 appearances for Chelsea, a big club. I’m really happy about that. It’s gone quickly. Already I’ve been here for four years and I have many great memories. I’ve won two Premier League titles and one League Cup, and now I hope to play more games and win more trophies."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari