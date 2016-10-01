Chelsea star: ‘Why I snubbed Barcelona’

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has released an interview withIBtimes to explain why he joined Chelsea despite the interest of Barcelona last summer. The former Fiorentina ace moved to South West London for € 27 million this past August despite a concrete interest of the LaLiga giants.



"Well, I think there was some conversations [with Barcelona] but the truth is that at that point it was not in my plans to leave Fiorentina,"



"I saw a possibility of succeeding here. I had some other offers from other teams from Italy and Spain but when Chelsea came to get me, I did not think twice. Chelsea are a club that had always attracted me. From my early years at Bolton I knew that Chelsea were a great club and the truth is that I was right to come here. Things are going well but I have to continue this way because I think I still can give much more. Now with the tranquility of not having to prove anything I have to keep improving."

