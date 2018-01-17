Chelsea starlet Musonda linked with Fiorentina loan move
19 January at 15:20Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda is being linked with a possible loan move to Serie A side Fiorentina.
Musonda, now 21, has made only two Premier League appearances this season and they too have been from the bench. He has made two starts in the League Cup, having scored once already. The Belgian's opportunities at Stamford Bridge are now clearly drying up.
Corriere dello Sport say that La Viola are eyeing a loan move for the attacking midfielder, with Carlos Sanchez now set to move after having requested a move. The Colombian is valued in region of 3.5 to 4 million euros and Fiorentina will use that to sign Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek.
Slavia don't want a fee that is less than 3 million euros and have given green light to a possible transfer. Sanchez can also be loaned out as well, with his deal set to expire in 2019. The duo of Deportivo la Coruna and Getafe want him and a possible move for Musonda will hinge on whether or not Sanchez goes this month.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
