We may be coming into the busiest period of the football calendar in the UK but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has rewarded his players with some time off ahead of the hectic festive schedule. After 11 straight wins in the Premier League, the league leaders are not back in action until Boxing Day so the Italian tactician has let his stars enjoy some down time.



Thibaut Courtois has headed to the US to watch basketball in Philadelphia and was able to pose for photographs with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. The Belgian international was also spotted at a Chicago Bulls game on Monday. Striker Diego Costa, who is suspended for next week’s clash against Bournemouth, headed out to Brazil and took time out to catch up with his brother Jair.





The Blues are currently six points clear at the top of the table from Liverpool, who won the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday night.





