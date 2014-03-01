Chelsea have not given up the chase for Lazio’s Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia. The 31-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the Italian capital and despite reports suggesting that a renewal is imminent; reports in Italy suggest that a summer move cannot be ruled out.





Calciomercato.com understands that the Biancocelesti are anxious to sit round the negotiating table as soon as possible and that new talks could begin as early as next week. However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, for so long an admirer of the player, is monitoring events very carefully in case an opportunity arises to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Late last year, contract negotiations stalled with Biglia reluctant to commit his future to Lazio which prompted President Claudio Lotito, to place a £30 million valuation on his man. The Premier League leaders immediately expressed their interest and there were also enquiries from China.



Whilst it seems as though his future will be in the Eternal City, Conte is still hopeful he can add him to his squad this summer.