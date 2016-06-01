Chelsea ‘still hopeful’ to sign Alex Sandro as Conte prepares improved bid
05 August at 14:40Chelsea are still hopeful to sign Juventus star Alex Sandro, according to the latest report of Sky Sport.
Italian journalist Giovanni Guardalà, in fact, claims the Blues still believe they can seal the transfer of the Brazilian star in the current transfer window.
“Negotiations are ongoing and Chelsea are preparing an improved bid, they want to make a new offer”, Guardalà said.
“Juventus don’t want to sell Alex Sandro but Conte has still many chances to sign him. Chelsea representatives are optimistic that they can persuade Juventus to sell Alex Sandro.”
The Brazilian is the defender who has created the most goal chances in Serie A last summer and Juventus have already rejected a € 60 million bid for him.
Chelsea are going to make an improved € 70 million bid for the Brazilian but after Leo Bonucci’s sale, the bianconeri could be reluctant to sell another one of their star defenders.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few weeks ago that Alex Sandro has agreed personal terms with Chelsea but that, at the moment, he is not pushing to leave Juve.
