Chelsea are still hopeful to sign Juventus star Alex Sandro, according to the latest report of Sky Sport. Italian journalist Giovanni Guardalà, in fact, claims the Blues still believein the current transfer window.“Negotiations are ongoing and Chelsea are preparing an improved bid, they want to make a new offer”, Guardalà said.“Juventus don’t want to sell Alex Sandro but Conte has still many chances to sign him. Chelsea representatives are optimistic that they can persuade Juventus to sell Alex Sandro.”The Brazilian is the defender who has created the most goal chances in Serie A last summer and Juventus have already rejected a​Chelsea are going to make anfor the Brazilian but after Leo Bonucci’s sale, the bianconeri could be reluctant to sell another one of their star defenders.Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few weeks ago that Alex Sandro has agreed personal terms with Chelsea but that, at the moment, he is not pushing to leave Juve.