Chelsea are still in the race for Serge Aurier,

The Manchester United target is valued at €30 million by Paris Saint-Germain, and will find life in the French capital difficult now that Dani Alves has joined from Juventus.

While the Daily Mail claim that the Red Devils are still ahead in the race, the Telegraph believe that Antonio Conte is very interested in buying a full-back, having already expressed an interest in Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

Recent reports indicated that Aurier was on the chopping block, with PSG needing cash now that they’ve signed Neymar for a record

The news from France indicates that PSG are planning to raise at least

The 24-year-old would still need to be cleared for a VISA, having been refused entry into the UK last Autumn after being convicted in France for assaulting a police officer.

€222m.€50m, and Aurier is on the list alongside Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak.