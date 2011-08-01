Chelsea are still in the race for Ross

The Telegraph claim that the Blues are also looking for a defender and an attacker in winter.



It is being widely reported that Coach Antonio Conte wants to sign three players, one of whom is the Toffees midfielder, who was also linked to Spurs in the summer.

The 23-year-old tried to strong-arm Everton into offering him an improved deal, resulting in Ronald Koeman benching him.

The Merseyside native has not played a single minute this season, prompting a number of clubs to keep up their interest in him.

​Chelsea may not be the Evertonian’s main choice, however, seeing as Joey Barton recently revealed that Barkley didn’t move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day because Antonio Conte had switched his phone off.

