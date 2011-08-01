Chelsea still in race to sign Everton wantaway, Spurs target
29 November at 16:15Chelsea are still in the race for Ross Barkley, according to the latest reports.
The Telegraph claim that the Blues are also looking for a defender and an attacker in winter.
It is being widely reported that Coach Antonio Conte wants to sign three players, one of whom is the Toffees midfielder, who was also linked to Spurs in the summer.
The 23-year-old tried to strong-arm Everton into offering him an improved deal, resulting in Ronald Koeman benching him.
The Merseyside native has not played a single minute this season, prompting a number of clubs to keep up their interest in him.
Chelsea may not be the Evertonian’s main choice, however, seeing as Joey Barton recently revealed that Barkley didn’t move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day because Antonio Conte had switched his phone off.
“Conte turned his phone off and Barkley's representatives were trying to contact him, Barton said.
"He wanted to say: 'Look, where am I going to play', and Conte turned his phone off. That is why Barkley got cold feet and never signed.
"He thought: 'Well, if the manager isn't answering the phone to me he clearly doesn’t want me', and that is why he went back to Everton."
