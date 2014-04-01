Chelsea have won 25 points from a possible 27 in their nine Premier League home games against Stoke City – winning eight games, drawing one and losing none.



Stoke City have lost 14 Premier League games against Chelsea; more than they have against any other opponent in the competition (W2 D3 L14).



Stoke City’s final Premier League game of 2016 was also at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea; a game that they lost 2-4.



Chelsea haven’t lost their final Premier League game in a calendar year since 2011 (1-3 at home to Aston Villa).



Stoke haven’t won any of their last 16 Premier League games in London (D6 L10), since a 2-1 win at Tottenham in November 2014.



The Blues have conceded just four goals in their last 11 Premier League games, keeping seven clean sheets on the way.



Antonio Conte’s side have also won their last six Premier League home games – only Manchester City (9) are on a longer current run.