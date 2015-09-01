Despite all the talk of a move to China this summer, Chelsea striker Diego Costa remains adamant that his future will be at Stamford Bridge unless former club Atletico Madrid ask him to make a return to the Spanish capital.



After scoring his side’s goal in their 2-1 FA Cup Final defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, the 28-year-old told Spanish journalists that there was only one way he would be leaving West London this summer. He explained that; “I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico," he reportedly told Spanish journalists after the FA Cup final on Saturday. If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs."





Atletico may now see this as a come and get me plea from the big striker and with the club set to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer, The Mirror believes that these comments may be an offer too good to turn down for Diego Simeone’s men.

Costa has had two previous spells at the Spanish giants and scored 43 goals in 94 appearances for the club. He joined Chelsea in 2014 where his exceptional goalscoring record has continued.