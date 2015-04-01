Chelsea striker admits Jose Mourinho has called him while in Chelsea exile
14 August at 16:45Chelsea striker Diego Costa has admitted that he has kept in contact with his former boss and now Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho while he was in exile in Brazil, according to the Independent.
The fiery forward has notified by text message by Blues boss Antonio Conte that he was surplus to requirements, despite having a huge hand in helping Chelsea win the Premier League title last season, leading to rumours suggesting that the Brazil-born Spanish player could make a return to Atletico Madrid.
Currently refusing to train and getting fined for every week for that, Costa said, “Jose has called me, direct to my phone, just to check I am OK and to see how I am,”
“He wished me good luck.
“I never had any problems with Jose, we have a strong relationship. Everyone was very sad when things didn't work out in the end for him at Chelsea.”
Jacque Talbot
