It looks set to be a pivotal season in the career of Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old made a big money move to Chelsea this summer at the request of Blues boss Antonio Conte and the player is all too aware of the pressure on him to deliver this term.





The champions turned to Morata after they missed out on Belgian Romelu Lukaku and after a good start to the new campaign, the striker told El Pais he’s aware of the focus that’s been placed on him at Stamford Bridge.

He explained that; “Fate has given me a chance. It is true that I have made some good games, I have scored goals that have earned points. And now I find a team that has made a huge financial commitment for a Real Madrid substitute. They have given me everything. Conte is with me until the death."



A bit part player at Real Madrid last season, Morata shone at Juventus under Conte’s tutelage and the player was quick to assess why he had failed to make a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, explaining that; “If I was allowed to play five consecutive matches I might have. In Madrid I never played five straight games."