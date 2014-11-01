Young Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke has been courting interest from Serie A with Fiorentina reported to be ready to make a summer move for the player. The 19-year-old has failed to convince boss Antonio Conte since returning to Stamford Bridge from Vitesse at the start of the season. The youngster has also been at the centre of a row involving new contract negotiations in which he reportedly demanded £50,000-a-week.



His current deal expires in the summer and although Conte has stated that he would like the player to remain at the club, Solanke has made it clear that he will be looking for a move away at the end of the season.



Liverpool are known to be interested along with Arsenal and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Now Fiorentina have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring to see if the player can be persuaded to head to Tuscany next season.