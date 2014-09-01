Ahead of Sunday’s big Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been talking about his summer switch from Real Madrid which made him the Premier League champions most expensive ever signing.





After missing out on Romelu Lukaku, Blues boss Antonio Conte splashed out over €70M on the 24-year-old Spanish international and he started by explaining to the Daily Mail that; “Zidane wanted me to stay and I was happy in Madrid.”

He then added that; “But I couldn’t stay to be a substitute. You reach a point that you need to play, to grow up, to escape a comfort zone. It’s about being comfortable. I don’t want that. I am ambitious and hungry to succeed”.



When asked about the pressure of being the club’s most expensive signing he declared that; ““When I first came, I felt a lot of pressure. The price tag is a big deal. I missed an important penalty in the Community Shield. I knew straight away I would need to grit my teeth and that there would be a load of criticism. It only made me more determined to prove any critics wrong and work harder than ever before.”