Dominic Solanke is set for a shock summer move to Liverpool.

Highly-rated young Chelsea strikeris set for a shock summer move to Liverpool. The Sun exclusively reports that the 19-year-old has told friends and family that he will be heading to Anfield ahead of next season.

Solanke, an England Under-21 international, has also been the subject of much interest from Celtic but it seems as though Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has won the race to sign him. The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season but the Anfield club will have to pay around £8 million in compensation with the fee set to go to a tribunal.



New talks with the Premier League leaders reportedly broke down when the player wanted a whopping £50,000 –a-week to stay at Stamford Bridge and although Liverpool will also refuse to offer this amount, it’s believed that Klopp has already convinced the teenager that he will get more first-team action on Merseyside.



Solanke has spent time on-loan at SBV Vitesse who have a close relationship with Chelsea offering players a chance to get vital first-team football.