Michy Batshuayi is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but only on a temporary basis.

Chelsea strikeris set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but only on a temporary basis. The Daily Mail claims that the Premier League leaders bitter rivals West Ham United, have expressed an interest in taking the Belgian on-loan for next season.

The 23-year-old has failed to start a Premier League game this season under new boss Antonio Conte even though the Italian believes he can still become a top-class striker. The Hammers missed out on the Belgian international last summer after he decided to choose West London as his new destination when leaving Marseille. Now the club has thrown their hat into the ring once again in the hope that they can persuade him to further his Premier League career at the London Stadium.



Boss Slaven Bilic had a £31 million offer accepted before the start of the current campaign only to be outbid by Chelsea as the summer deadline loomed.