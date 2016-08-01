Chelsea teenager Tammy Abraham set a new goalscoring recording last night. The 19-year-old, who is currently on-loan at Championship side Bristol City, scored his 16th goal of the season in his sides 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, becoming the youngest player in 20 years to reach that target.



What’s even more impressive is that the youngster has now beaten the record set last season by Moussa Dembele, a player who has been heavily linked to Stamford Bridge in the past 24 hours. His total goals for the season in all competitions has now reached 19 and Blues boss Antonio Conte will be keeping a close eye on his young protégé before considering whether to add him to his squad for next season.

