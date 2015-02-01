Diego Costa has been the subject of an

100 million offer,

The Chelsea striker has, according to the report, become a priority for Fabio Cannavaro, the head honcho at Tianjin Quanjian in the transfer department.

The Spanish international was already sorely tempted by offers from China during the winter, something which looked to have caused a break with Coach Antonio Conte.

Though the rift has subsequently healed, the Brazilian native hasn’t been easy to work with in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Costa’s departure could be facilitated by Alvaro Morata’s eventual move to Chelsea, the Spaniard telling Real Madrid that he would leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tianjin aren’t the only team from the CSL that is interested in the striker, with