Chelsea striker wanted by Newcastle and Swansea
25 August at 18:25Chelsea striker Loic Remy is subject to a tug of war between Premier League sides Newcastle United and Swansea City, with interest also stemming from Spain, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.
The pair want the Frenchman on loan, but it may be Swansea with the upper-hand, as they have Blues’ target Fernando Llorente, and Remy might not fancy a return back at St James’ Park, having left the side to join the West London club Chelsea.
Newcastle and Swansea in talks to sign Loic Remy on loan from Chelsea. Clubs in Italy & Spain also interested. Was at Newcastle on loan 2013— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 25, 2017
