Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has asked fans to

The new Blues striker, who joined this summer for 65 million, took issue to the singing during the Pensioners’ 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

The North London side has always been supported by some Jews from North/North-East London, but Morata took exception to the chant.

“Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your (the Chelsea fans') support every single day,” Morata wrote on his Twitter account.

“You are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!”

Chelsea themselves have issued a statement on the matter, asking fans to stop it too.

“We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect.”

Morata has had an instant impact, scoring three times in four Premier League matches and earning praise from none other than Didier Drogba.