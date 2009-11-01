Chelsea struggling to agree personal terms with Roma's Edin Džeko

A few days ago, it seemed like Edin Džeko’s switch from Roma to Chelsea was a mere formality. Everything appeared to be heading in the right direction for the deal to be completed well in advance of Wednesday’s transfer deadline.



However, things have since become much more complicated. While an agreement between the two clubs remains in place, the West London club are finding it difficult to agree personal terms with the Bosnian striker over his proposed move. They are continuing to work in order to reach a compromise of some sort with the former Manchester City striker.



Meanwhile, Emerson Palmieri’s transfer is not in any doubt and will be concluded regardless of whether Džeko leaves the Giallorossi. The Blues will pay Roma €26 million including bonuses, though there are still some minor details to be ironed out. The Brazilian will definitely be a Chelsea player by the end of the month though.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)