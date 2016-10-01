There is big news coming out of England today, as Sky Sports reports that Chelsea and Arsenal have agreed to a deal for winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24 year old is expected to undergo his medical (possibly at England’s training center), before he finalizes his switch. The player had been on and off the radars of a handful of clubs this summer, as his contract expires next summer. Rather than see the player leave for free at that point, the Gunners have decided to move the player on.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had reportedly recently refused a new offer from Arsenal, which he refused. Liverpool was another club keenly interested in the talented young winger, but Chelsea look to have beaten them to the prize. Full details of the deal have not yet been released, but following the international break, Oxlade-Chamberlain will most likely be joining his new teammates in a Blues uniform.