Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has admitted to a French newspaper that he will consider his options at the end of the season. The 24-year-old PSG star is reported to be a primary summer target for Chelsea with boss Antonio Conte a huge admirer of the player.





The two men were together in the Italian international set-up and the former Juventus coach has been desperate to bring him to Stamford Bridge ever since he arrived in England last summer. With a current market-value of around £70 million, Verratti told Le Parisien that; “I have four years of contract with PSG," Verratti said after PSG beat Monaco 4-1 last night to win the French League Cup. I feel good in Paris. As every year, we will discuss with the leaders at the end of the season and we will see."

The Blues look set to face competition from Barcelona should Verratti decide to leave the French capital at the end of the season but Conte is hopeful that his former association with the player will be enough to convince him to head to England.