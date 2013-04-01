Chelsea target admits he ‘would be happy’ to play in the Premier League

No secret that Chelsea have been looking for a new centre-back for ages with the pursuit of Antonio Conte that will continue at the beginning of the summer transfer window. The Premier League table leaders attempted to sign several Serie A defenders last summer but the Italian tactician failed to seal any transfer from his home-country managing to sign David Luiz instead.



Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the players to have been mostly linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge and several reports in England suggest Chelsea will make a new offer at the end of the season.



​Talking to TalkSPORT after the final whistle of Senegal-Nigeria (which was played in London), Koulibaly admitted that he’d be happy to play in England one day.



"It would make me happy to come and play here, but I now I have to go to Napoli. In the future you never know. Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do. I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see”, the Senegal International said.

