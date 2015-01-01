The future of Lazio skipper Lucas Biglia remains uncertain. The 30-year-old Argentinean, who is a target for Premier League leaders Chelsea, is stalling on a potential new deal in the Italian capital and was involved in some unsavoury incidents after his clubs 1-0 home defeat by Chievo on Saturday.



As the players made their way back to the dressing rooms, frustrated fans vented their anger by hurling insults at the player who was then spat at as tempers flared at the Stadio Olimpico. Biglia has reportedly had offers to play in China and it is well known that Blues boss Antonio Conte would like to bring him to Stamford Bridge if not this month, then certainly next summer.



Lazio President Claudio Lotito is ready to listen to offers for his captain and it’s believed a fee of somewhere in the region of €25 million may persuade the patron to bid farewell to the player who has been at the club since 2013. Last night’s incidents now look set to hasten his departure from the Eternal City.