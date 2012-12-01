After months of speculation, Lazio captain Lucas Biglia looks to be on the verge of signing a new deal at the club.



The 30-year-old Argentine looked to have been stalling on a new agreement in the Italian capital with speculation rife that he was about to head to the Premier League to join Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Italian tactician is a huge admirer of the player but it seems a potential €28 million move may now have been archived.



Calciomercato.com understands that the player will put pen-to-paper on a new agreement with the Biancocelesti sometime next week which will keep him in the Eternal City until 2020. There was also believed to be a late challenge coming from Serie A with Inter reportedly trying to tempt Lazio patron Claudio Lotito to part with his star midfielder; now it seems any differences he may have had with the player have been resolved.

