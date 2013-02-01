It appears that Alvaro Morata has refused mammoth

35 million-a-year wages from China.

The Chelsea target and Real Madrid malcontent has,

The bad news for Chelsea fans is, however, that the Spaniard emphasized his desire to stay at Real Madrid.

Coach Antonio Conte recruited Morata to Juventus back in 2014, but left the Turinese club soon after. The Spaniard went on to play a brilliant first season there, scoring key goals to help the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final.

He’s scored 20 goals this season, making six assists despite not getting many starts over Karim Benzema.