Chelsea target chose Real over €35m-a-year Chinese bid
10 May at 11:12It appears that Alvaro Morata has refused mammoth €35 million-a-year wages from China.
The Chelsea target and Real Madrid malcontent has, according to Marca, shot down a huge salary offer, and one that was part of a five-year deal.
The bad news for Chelsea fans is, however, that the Spaniard emphasized his desire to stay at Real Madrid.
AS had recently written that Chelsea had opened talks with Real over the possibility of recruiting the Spaniard., with star striker Diego Costa himself tempted by a massive €90 million offer from fellow Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.
Coach Antonio Conte recruited Morata to Juventus back in 2014, but left the Turinese club soon after. The Spaniard went on to play a brilliant first season there, scoring key goals to help the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final.
He’s scored 20 goals this season, making six assists despite not getting many starts over Karim Benzema.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments