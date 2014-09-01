Kostas Manolas is very close to signing a new deal with Roma, disappointing the likes of

The Greek international was very close to moving away this summer, before the Lupi sold Antonio Rudiger to Chelsea.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manolas and his entourage have met on multiple occasions with Roma, and are nearing an agreement.

The Roma defender’s agent, Yianni Evangelopoulos, was supposed to meet with sporting director Monchi by the end of September.

It looks like this has happened already, and that the two sides are nearing a deal that would see the 26-year-old earn €2.5m a season.

There’s a catch: he would only have a

30 million release clause, something that would certainly interest the clubs that have chased the Greece captain.

Manolas came very close to moving to Zenit this summer, but the situation suddenly took a nosedive when it became apparent that the star didn’t want to be paid in rubles.