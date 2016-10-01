According to the current edition of Corriere dello Sport via Calcionapoli, Faouzi Ghoulam is still in talks with Napoli for contract renewal. There is still a small difference between the player and Cristiano Giuntoli on the details of the salary, with a reported 700,000 EUR still in negotiation. Ghoulam has reiterated his will to stay in Napoli, and the fact that both him and his wife like the city could be a factor that will definitely affect the renewal.

At the moment, however, Naples's proposal is 1.8 million EUR per year, while the player’s entourage asks 2.5 million. This seems like a gap that can be settled, but there are undoubtedly clubs across Europe that would pay the Ghoulam those numbers or more. There is still optimism from both sides, but Ghoulam, who was one of the best players on the field in the friendly with Atletico Madrid, does not want to leave Napoli and Napoli wants to hold him closely.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated