Chelsea target could leave Napoli if they don't earn Champions League qualification
01 March at 18:59Chelsea have a good chance to signing Kalidou Koulibaly if Napoli don’t qualify for the Champions League this season, Goal.com write.
The 25-year-old defender “could use a lack of Champions League football to push through the transfer he wanted last year,” the famous website writes.
Napoli have a three-point lead over Atalanta in the race for third place, the last synonymous with qualification to Europe’s top tier.
Koulibaly was long pursued by Chelsea last summer, and got himself in trouble when he claimed that he wouldn’t be with the Partenopei very long, prompting the club to fine him.Coach Antonio Conte is a big admirer of his.
Koulibaly recently signed a new deal with Napoli, however, which extended his stay at the San Paolo until 2021. Inter are also on the lookout for the defender, who they see as the second-best option after Kostas Manolas.
This all jars with the latest key statement made by agent Bruno Satin, who claimed that Koulibaly “is on very good terms with Maurizio Sarri.
"The manager believes in him and Koulibaly is improving day by day and, in my opinion, has still room for improvement.”
@EdoDalmonte
