England winger Michail Antonio has been speaking about his future and it does not make happy reading for West Ham United supporters.





The 26-year-old Hammer has been the subject of much transfer speculation since the turn of the year with Premier League leaders Chelsea thought to be keen on his signature. Having arrived in East London from Nottingham Forest for just £7 million in 2015, Antonio explained to Sky Sports HQ that; “Right now, nothing is really happening on the contract talks. We'll just see how things go. At the moment my head is not being swayed in any way. I just want to play my football and whatever happens, happens.”

Antonio has been a constant bright spark in an otherwise turbulent season for West Ham who now look to be back on an even keel after a dreadful start to the campaign. His versatility is one of the main reasons why other Premier League clubs have been alerted and he could be one of the big movers in the summer.