Published by AS, the clip showed the young Merengues star saying that he wants to “stay at the club in the long run”.

Asensio made a name for himself for scoring on debut in a number of competitions, including the Champions League last season, even going on to add the fourth in Real’s 4-1 humbling of Juventus in Cardiff.

There was talk of Chelsea being interested in him, but the 22-year-old has declared his love for the team that he joined in 2014.

He has scored six Liga goals and made four assists this season, and has recovered after going through a slump in front of goal during the autumn.

“Joining the biggest club in the world, which has so many fans and where there are a lot of expectations, was a brutal change. I made my debut in a final. But I wasn’t nervous, I was prepared, I scored and I won my first title. I’ve always scored on debut and I’ve come for that, to score a lot of goals and establish myself in the long run.”