Chelsea target, Juve veteran agrees to terms with Nice
29 July at 11:10Stephan Lichtsteiner has agreed to terms with Nice, according to the latest reports from Italy.
The Corriere dello Sport confirm that the 33-year-old, who is liked by Chelsea and is out of favour at Juventus, could find himelf heading to France after agreeing to join Nice.
This confirms a Calciomercato exclusive from last month, Nicola Balice reporting that the Swiss defender wanted to leave, having signed a one-year extension last season.
It’s been a difficult year for Lichtsteiner: diagnosed with arrhythmia in 2015-2016, he seemed to have made a recovery, only to find himself benched in 2016/2017 due to Dani Alves’ arrival.
The Swiss international’s brother (and agent) got into argument last season because the Old Lady wouldn’t let him move to Inter.
Nice are hopeful that they can get their man for €10 million, with Lichtsteiner agreeing to a two-year contract.
Juventus did not want to sell their man to a fellow Italian club, making this a rather convenient arrangement.
