Stephan Lichtsteiner has agreed to terms with Nice, according to the latest reports from Italy.

It’s been a difficult year for Lichtsteiner: diagnosed with arrhythmia in 2015-2016, he seemed to have made a recovery, only to find himself benched in 2016/2017 due to Dani Alves’ arrival.

The Swiss international’s brother (and agent) got into argument last season because the Old Lady wouldn’t let him move to Inter.

Nice are hopeful that they can get their man for €10 million, with Lichtsteiner agreeing to a two-year contract.

Juventus did not want to sell their man to a fellow Italian club, making this a rather convenient arrangement.