Chelsea target Nainggolan: ‘I’m a smoker and I am not ashamed’

AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan is on International duty with Belgium national team and has released an interview talking about his smoking habit.



“I’m a smoker and I am not ashamed of it. I’ve never hided it. I know I should give an example to my children but I’m doing my job properly and that’s all that matters.”

Nainggolan has also discussed his relationship with Belgium national team boss Roberto Matinez who did not give Nainggolan a national team call up after EURO 2016.



“Of course I was not happy”, Nainggolan said. I always say what I think with no filters. I think he has his reasons not to call me but I am here now and I am looking ahead.”



​Chelsea made several offers to sign Nainggolan last summer but AS Roma decided not to sell the player and Nainggolan also decided not to leave AS Roma. The player, however, is still waiting for his club to give him a pay rise.

