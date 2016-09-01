One of Chelsea’s many proposed transfer targets, Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia, is set to make a dramatic U-turn and commit his future to Lazio. The 31-year-old, who looked set to leave the Italian capital and who was involved in some unsavoury scenes after last weekend’s home defeat to Chievo, is reported in Il Tempo to be ready to sit down and put pen to paper on a new deal.



That deal, the journal claims, is set to be a three-year extension to his current contract which will see him remain at the Biancocelesti until 2021 and in all probability, close out his career with the Italian club. Reports also state that he will become club President Claudio Lotitio’s highest paid player during his tenure with a salary worth around €2.8 million a season.



Biglia has snubbed moves to both Stamford Bridge and to the Far-East, where Chinese Super League clubs were queuing up to secure his signature.