Chelsea target signs new deal with Milan
18 January at 13:10As confirmed by our Italian page, Chelsea target Giacomo Bonaventura is set to stay at Milan after all.
The Rossoneri officially confirmed that the 25-year-old has signed a new deal worth 2 million a year, which is set to expire in 2020. His current deal was worth half of that, and would only run until 2019.
The agreement was reached after many meetings with agent Mino Raiola, knowing for driving a hard bargain, but a good one for his clients.
Chelsea had been reported to be interested, but Milan managed to get the renewal approved by Sino- Europe, the new Chinese owners who need to give the green light to every deal. They’re set to take over ownership of the club in March.
Signed for €7 million in 2014, Jacky has netted four goals and added six assists in 19 matches this season, and is consistently one of the Rossoneri’s better players.
Sky Italia had confirmed a few weeks ago that this deal would be signed, but Rossoneri fans were still uncertain.
Share on